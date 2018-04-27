Fire in the bluffs near Valmeyer

The Valmeyer, Columbia and Maeystown fire departments are fighting a blaze in the bluffs in the area of Harris Road at Bluff Road south of Valmeyer. The call went out about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

