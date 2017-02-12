Fire destroys shed in Hecker
By Corey Saathoff
on February 14, 2017 at 1:12 pm
Hecker and Red Bud firefighters extinguish a shed fire in the area of 220 E. Monroe Street late Tuesday morning. (Kermit Constantine photo)
The Hecker and Red Bud fire departments responded about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to a fully engulfed shed in the alley behind 220 E. Monroe Street in Hecker. The estimated 20-by-30-foot old wooden shed was completely destroyed.
Officials believe a stray ember from a burn pile just north of the shed may have caused the blaze.
Corey Saathoff
