Fire destroys shed in Columbia
By Sean McGowan
on March 21, 2018 at 3:47 pm
Pictured, firefighters work to contain the fire that destroyed a shed on Carl Street in Columbia. (Sean McGowan photo)
Columbia police and the Columbia Fire Department responded to a shed on fire at about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at 364 Carl Street in Columbia.
The shed was completely destroyed by the time firefighters had contained the fire.
Sean McGowan
Sean is a die-hard Cubs fan, despite the relentless peer pressure coming from the rest of the Republic-Times staff. He and his wife, Jacqui, have been married for two years. Originally from the west suburbs of Chicago, Sean and his wife moved down to Normal to attend Illinois State University and stayed central Illinois residents for the past four years. email:sean@republictimes.net