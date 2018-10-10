Fire damages mobile home in Waterloo

Waterloo Fire Department volunteers responded at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a structure fire at 601 Morrison Avenue with all occupants out of the home.

Upon arrival, responders found flames showing from the front of a mobile home.

In addition to the Waterloo Fire Department, Waterloo Police Department and Monroe County EMS also responded, along with city of Waterloo utilities.

Check for more information as it becomes available.