Fire damages mobile home in Waterloo
By Andrea F.D. Saathoff
on October 10, 2018 at 3:28 pm
Pictured, Waterloo Fire Chief Aaron Shive approaches a burning mobile home on Morrison Avenue. (James “Tal” Moss photo)
Waterloo Fire Department volunteers responded at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a structure fire at 601 Morrison Avenue with all occupants out of the home.
Upon arrival, responders found flames showing from the front of a mobile home.
In addition to the Waterloo Fire Department, Waterloo Police Department and Monroe County EMS also responded, along with city of Waterloo utilities.
