Fire call in rural Dupo
By Corey Saathoff
on February 10, 2017 at 4:07 pm
The Columbia Fire Department assisted Dupo in responding to a structure fire reported in the 900 block of Sugarloaf Hill Road in rural St. Clair County shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Initial reports indicate the fire was extinguished shortly after fire department arrival. No other information was available.
