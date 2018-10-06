Fire call in rural Columbia
By Republic-Times
on October 8, 2018 at 4:36 pm
The Columbia Fire Department responded about 4:20 p.m. Monday to the report of a power pole down across the roadway and a small grass fire in the area of Gall Road at Steppig Road.
Ameren was contacted to respond to the scene.
