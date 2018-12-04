 Fire call at Waterloo Senior Center - Republic-Times | News

Fire call at Waterloo Senior Center

By on December 4, 2018 at 11:53 am

The Waterloo Fire Department responded about 11:50 a.m. Tuesday to the report of a smoke odor coming from the basement of the Western Egyptian Senior Center at 207 W. Fourth Street in Waterloo.

Those in attendance at the senior center were being evacuated as a precaution until the source of the smoke odor could be determined. A senior center official said a pipe had broken inside the building overnight, but it was not immediately certain if that was related to the odor.

The Waterloo Police Department also responded to the call.

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.