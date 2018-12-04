Fire call at Waterloo Senior Center

The Waterloo Fire Department responded about 11:50 a.m. Tuesday to the report of a smoke odor coming from the basement of the Western Egyptian Senior Center at 207 W. Fourth Street in Waterloo.

Those in attendance at the senior center were being evacuated as a precaution until the source of the smoke odor could be determined. A senior center official said a pipe had broken inside the building overnight, but it was not immediately certain if that was related to the odor.

The Waterloo Police Department also responded to the call.