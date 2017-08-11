Fight outside Waterloo tavern
By Republic-Times
on August 15, 2017 at 12:36 pm
Waterloo police are still investigating an altercation involving three men that occurred about 9:15 p.m. Thursday outside of Fourth Street Bar, 301 S. Moore Street, resulting in one person transported to an area hospital.
No charges have been filed in the case as of Tuesday, and police are still conducting interviews in connection with the incident.
Police said a pocketknife was used by one of the subjects involved in the altercation.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.