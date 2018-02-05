Fentanyl dealer nabbed with assist from WPD

Information provided by the Waterloo Police Department proved instrumental in a fentanyl dealer from St. Louis ultimately being sentenced last month to nine years in federal prison.

Andre Walker was sentenced at U.S. District Court in East St. Louis on Jan. 17 to 108 months in prison for one count of delivery of fentanyl, with three years of supervised release to follow imprisonment and a $100 special assessment.

Facts revealed in open court at the sentencing and plea hearings established that Walker sold 324.8 grams of fentanyl between August 2016 and April 2017. Agents also discovered a makeshift manufacturing operation at Walker’s home, court information states, where he measured fentanyl into individual capsules.

Additionally, Walker was arrested in this case while he was in possession of 89.4 grams of pre-packaged fentanyl, more than $3,000 in cash, and a loaded .40 caliber handgun, with a bullet in the chamber and an extended magazine containing 19 bullets.

The WPD received information on Walker while investigating a 30-year-old woman’s fatal drug overdose in November 2016, Waterloo Deputy Police Chief Jeff Prosise said.

Waterloo police turned this information over to agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration, who conducted an investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Derek J. Wiseman prosecuted the case.