FCA unites student-athletes in faith

When Gibault’s Logan Doerr scored the key goal during Friday’s sectional title game against Triad, his achievement came from rigorous training and endurance built through many performances.

Any athlete at the high school level and beyond understands the basics behind this. When an athlete endures, he develops strength. When he practices, he develops technique.

But some Monroe County athletes rely on a more powerful force than their own strength and perseverance, a sentiment best captured in scripture:

“For physical training is of some value, but godliness has value for all things, holding promise for both the present life and the life to come” (1 Timothy 4:8).

Athletes who come together in Christ indeed believe that godliness should be at the forefront of their lives, and one organization in particular even provides the format for this. Fellowship of Christian Athletes is an international non-profit Christian sports ministry based in Kansas City, Mo.

“To present to coaches and athletes, and all whom they influence, the challenge and adventure of receiving Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord, serving Him in their relationships and in the fellowship of the church,” FCA’s mission statement reads…>>>

