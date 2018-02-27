Fatal crash on Route 3 in Columbia

A local mother was killed and her six young children inside were injured after their Chevrolet Suburban was struck by a dump truck shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Columbia.

The crash occurred on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway right outside of Columbia High School.

Columbia police and fire department personnel responded to the crash along with ambulances from Columbia, Monroe County and Dupo.

Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill was dispatched to the scene a short time later.

The seven occupants in the Suburban were all from Columbia, according to Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul. All of the passengers were under 18 years of age, he said. The driver of the Suburban, a 41-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. A prayer vigil for the family took place Tuesday night at Hope Christian Church south of Columbia.

The dump truck, which was hauling grain, is from Millstadt. The driver of the dump truck was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a rib injury sustained in the crash.

First responders initially requested an ARCH Air Medical Service helicopter to respond to the crash site but later disregarded it.

Northbound Route 3 was closed near the intersection until about 5 p.m. as Illinois State Police performed accident reconstruction.

More details will be provided as they are available.