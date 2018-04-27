 Fatal crash near Red Bud - Republic-Times | News

Fatal crash near Red Bud

By on April 29, 2018 at 12:21 pm

Emergency personnel responded to a fatal one-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning near Red Bud.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Red Bud Fire Department and Monroe County EMS responded shortly before 5:30 a.m. to a vehicle on fire off the roadway at LL Road near Powell Road. The vehicle was later determined to have crashed.

The Monroe County coroner’s office is working to identify the vehicle occupant as police continue to investigate the crash.

Check back for more details as they become available.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.