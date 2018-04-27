Fatal crash near Red Bud

Emergency personnel responded to a fatal one-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning near Red Bud.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Red Bud Fire Department and Monroe County EMS responded shortly before 5:30 a.m. to a vehicle on fire off the roadway at LL Road near Powell Road. The vehicle was later determined to have crashed.

The Monroe County coroner’s office is working to identify the vehicle occupant as police continue to investigate the crash.

