Fatal crash near Millstadt late Sunday night

A 68-year-old Millstadt woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a head-on crash that occurred late Sunday night on Route 158 near Roachtown Road in rural St. Clair County.

The woman, identified as Marlene Horn, was driving a 2005 Acura when it was struck head-on by a 2007 Toyota RAV4 driven by a 33-year-old Belleville man, which was traveling north on Route 158. The man was transported to a Belleville hospital and two child passengers in his vehicle were transported to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis for treatment of serious injuries, Illinois State Police said.

The Toyota apparently crossed the center line, causing the collision, ISP said.