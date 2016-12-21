 Fatal crash near Millstadt late Sunday night - Republic-Times | News

Fatal crash near Millstadt late Sunday night

By on December 19, 2016 at 10:35 am

A 68-year-old Millstadt woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a head-on crash that occurred late Sunday night on Route 158 near Roachtown Road in rural St. Clair County.

The woman, identified as Marlene Horn, was driving a 2005 Acura when it was struck head-on by a 2007 Toyota RAV4 driven by a 33-year-old Belleville man, which was traveling north on Route 158. The man was transported to a Belleville hospital and two child passengers in his vehicle were transported to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis for treatment of serious injuries, Illinois State Police said.

The Toyota apparently crossed the center line, causing the collision, ISP said.

 


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.