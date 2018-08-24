The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal crash near Dupo.

The crash occurred at 2 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Stolle Road in the Cahokia-Dupo area.

Police said a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by Dennis T. Eldridge Jr., 31, of High Ridge, Mo., was traveling south on Stolle Road toward Dupo near the quarry. The vehicle, for reasons unknown at this time, crossed the center line and was struck head-on by a 2019 Mack semi-truck traveling northbound on Stolle Road.

Eldridge was killed at the scene. The 41-year-old driver of the semi was not injured.

Illinois State Police accident reconstruction troopers will be working the accident in an effort to determine what caused the crash. This will take several months for the report to be completed, police said.