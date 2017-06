By Republic-Times on June 16, 2017 at 12:22 pm

A Millstadt man died in a head-on crash Thursday night in Sauget.

Sauget police said the crash occurred about 8:40 p.m. in the 3100 block of Mississippi Avenue (Route 3).

The victim was identified as Richard H. Denning, 48, of Millstadt. He was pronounced dead at the scene by an official from the St. Clair County coroner’s office.

Police said an SUV driven southbound by a 70-year-old woman crossed the center line and struck Denning’s northbound Mazda head-on.