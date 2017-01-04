Fast Fitness Boot Camp coming to Waterloo

Valerie Skinner and her husband, Chad, started Fast Fitness Boot Camp in 2011 to give people a unique group workout and fat loss experience.

With two locations in Glen Carbon and O’Fallon, Valerie said she started to receive a push from friends and family to develop a third location.

That led them to the Monroe County area.

“We really love the community,” she said.

When asked what sold them on the area, Val said “the people.” She and Chad went to a Waterloo Chamber of Commerce meeting before deciding on a location, where she said she met a lot of charming people.

The Skinners began work on adding a location to Waterloo and will officially open at 1301 Jamie Lane — the former Tequila’s Mexican Restaurant — on Jan. 17. An open house will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 14 at the studio.

Chad said the open house will include the opportunity for people…>>>

