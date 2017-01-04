 Fast Fitness Boot Camp coming to Waterloo - Republic-Times | News

Fast Fitness Boot Camp coming to Waterloo

By on January 4, 2017 at 1:42 pm
Valerie Skinner and her husband, Chad, will open Fast Fitness Boot Camp on Jan. 17 at 1301 Jamie Lane in Waterloo. (Sean McGowan photo)

Valerie Skinner and her husband, Chad, will open Fast Fitness Boot Camp on Jan. 17 at 1301 Jamie Lane in Waterloo. (Sean McGowan photo)

Valerie Skinner and her husband, Chad, started Fast Fitness Boot Camp in 2011 to give people a unique group workout and fat loss experience.

With two locations in Glen Carbon and O’Fallon, Valerie said she started to receive a push from friends and family to develop a third location.

That led them to the Monroe County area.

“We really love the community,” she said.

When asked what sold them on the area, Val said “the people.” She and Chad went to a Waterloo Chamber of Commerce meeting before deciding on a location, where she said she met a lot of charming people.

The Skinners began work on adding a location to Waterloo and will officially open at 1301 Jamie Lane — the former Tequila’s Mexican Restaurant — on Jan. 17. An open house will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 14 at the studio.

Pictured is the inside of the Glen Carbon studio. Valerie said the Waterloo location will share the same features. (submitted photo)

Pictured is the inside of the Glen Carbon studio. Valerie said the Waterloo location will share the same features. (submitted photo)

Chad said the open house will include the opportunity for people…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the January 4 issue of the Republic-Times. If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Sean McGowan

Sean is a die-hard Cubs fan, despite the relentless peer pressure coming from the rest of the Republic-Times staff. He and his wife, Jacqui, have been married for two years. Originally from the west suburbs of Chicago, Sean and his wife moved down to Normal to attend Illinois State University and stayed central Illinois residents for the past four years. email:sean@republictimes.net