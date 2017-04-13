Failed escape attempt results in drug charges

A 20-year-old St. Louis man in possession of multiple illegal drugs is facing multiple felonies after attempting to speed away from a Tuesday night traffic stop in Columbia before his car ran out of gas.

Jacob D. Rau was charged with possession of methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a controlled substance (heroin, clonazepam and dextroamphetamine) and one count of aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude police. Three passengers in Rau’s vehicle — Sean L. Meehan, 24, of Waterloo, Bryce E. Hackworth, 21, of St. Louis and John M. Collins, 20, of Fenton, Mo. — were each charged with felony possession of meth.

A Columbia officer attempted to stop the vehicle on Route 3 near Southwoods Drive at about 10:15 p.m., Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said. The vehicle sped away from the officer and continued onto Route 158, where it apparently ran out of gas near Todd Hall Center Drive and all occupants were quickly apprehended.

Police called Columbia EMS to the scene because it appeared one of the vehicle’s occupants may have been overdosing, Paul said, but the man did not require medical transport.