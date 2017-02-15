Extension director honored for 40 years

Pam Jacobs’ 40 years of dedication to the University of Illinois Extension is unmatched.

Serving about 19 years as the Monroe County extension director and another six as the director for the Madison-Monroe-St. Clair unit of U of I Extension, Jacobs has received many accolades for her efforts, including the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce’s 2010 Community Service Award.

Jacobs’ office will recognize her service during a special ceremony from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Monroe County Annex in Waterloo.

“Pam is very supportive,” 4-H and youth development program coordinator Kelly Brandt of the county extension office told the Republic-Times. “People are saying now that she has 40 years, she will retire. That would be crazy. I absolutely don’t know what we would do without her.”

Residents would be hard-pressed to find someone who believes in the mission of the U of I Extension more than Jacobs, who said the local extension program provides valuable educational opportunities to youth, adults and communities…>>>

