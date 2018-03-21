Experience to guide WHS girls soccer

The Waterloo High School girls soccer team returns a solid core of players from a team that went 12-5-4 last season and won a regional championship.

“We feel that we can compete with anyone and we will be tested early in the season playing in the top division of the Metro Cup,” Waterloo head coach Chad Holden said.

The Bulldogs defeated Rochester to open the season last Monday, 1-0, then tied Edwardsville on Wednesday, 1-1. On Thursday, Waterloo tied Belleville East, 1-1. The Bulldogs tied Alton in the third place game of the Nike bracket on Saturday.

“We do have an experienced team this year with returning nine starters from last year’s team,” Holden said.

Key returning players for the Bulldogs include goalkeeper Bailey Bosler, who recorded 10 shutouts last season, and a senior-oriented defense that includes Sierra Berg, Sydney Bockhorn, Kate Kennedy and Dani Maurer.

Leading the offensive attack for Waterloo this spring are seniors Sydney Luedeman (23 goals, six assists last season), Emma Novack and Jess Keller, along with sophomores Paige Kinzinger (six goals, 12 assists last season) and Ali Scace…>>>

To read the rest of this article in the annual Spring Sports Preview, pick up the March 21, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.