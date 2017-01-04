Evergreen Pointe growing quickly near Oak Hill

If you haven’t driven past the Oak Hill senior care center recently, you’re in for a surprise next time you do.

After weeks of earnest site preparation, excavation, concrete pad pouring and plumbing installation, suddenly, there’s a building. It is the future Evergreen Pointe transitional care facility.

Once foundation work was completed, Holland Construction on-site project superintendent Roger Kinzinger explained, wall sections fabricated off-site were brought in and swiftly erected.

Last week, prefabricated roof trusses were delivered and started going up as soon as they came off the truck.

The Republic-Times toured the rapidly emerging project at 623 Hamacher Street with Kinzinger and Oak Hill Director Kim Keckritz.

The completed facility will comprise some 13,000 square feet and provide 14 private rooms for short-term transition care residents needing rehabilitation services to resume their lives, following surgery, injury, or serious illness…>>>

