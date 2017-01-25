 Everette Leroy Livingston | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Everette Leroy Livingston | Obituary

Everette Leroy Livingston

Everette Livingston died Jan. 7, 2017, after a long battle with cancer. He was a beloved husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great grandfather.

He was born May 8, 1932, in Kansas.

He is now victorious, restored and living in his heavenly home with Jesus.

Everette lived out his formative years on a farm in Brush, Colo. At the age of 17 he joined the U.S. Navy and served in the Korean War.

After his military service, his professions included working as a barber in Anaheim,  Calif., and Newcastle, Calif., doing pump repair, pipe fitting and as a jack-of-all-trades for Newcastle Hardware.

He was later the owner and proprietor of Everette’s Pump Service.

Service clubs were another interest in Everette’s life. He participated in a YMCA and Indian Guide program in Southern California and the Lion’s Club in Meadow Vista, Calif.

He also loved to square dance and until his legs were unable to do so he and Rose Mary danced with the local dance clubs “Jeans & Queens” and the “Mavericks.”

Most of all, Everette loved interacting with people − he never met a stranger and his customers and friends were always considered part of his family.

Therefore, Everette’s wife, Rose Mary, invited all “extended family,” including family, friends, customers and acquaintances, to celebrate together the life of Everette Livingston at the Chapel of the Hills in Auburn, Calif.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be directed to Auburn’s Seventh Day Adventist Church Community Service Program, Auburn, Calif.


