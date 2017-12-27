Esther Harbaugh | Obituary

Esther Harbaugh (nee Theobald), 87, of New Athens, died Dec. 26, 2017, in Waterloo.

She was born April 17, 1930, in Waterloo, daughter of the late Arthur and Claire Theobald (nee Schneider).

Esther was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Hecker, and was a member of the Ladies Alter Sodality.

She is survived by her children Ken (Sandy) Harbaugh, Virginia “Ginger” Alexander, Jim Harbaugh, Cheryl Harbaugh, Dave Harbaugh, and Mike (Krista) Harbaugh; grandchildren Kurt, Jake, Hannah, Noah and Justin Harbaugh; and 2 great-grandchildren, Brooke and Luna Harbaugh.

She is preceded in death by her husband Edward J. Harbaugh; daughter Karen M. Harbaugh; son Joseph A. Harbaugh; parents; son-in-law Gary Alexander; and brothers Clarence, Art and Harry Theobald.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 28, and 8-9:45 a.m. Dec. 29, and 8-9:45 a.m., Dec. 29, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 29, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Hecker, Father Von Deeke officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Cemetery, Hecker.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Arthritis Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Association.