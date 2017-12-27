 Esther Harbaugh | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Esther Harbaugh | Obituary

By on December 27, 2017 at 4:00 pm

Esther Harbaugh

Esther Harbaugh (nee Theobald), 87, of New Athens, died Dec. 26, 2017, in Waterloo.

She was born April 17, 1930, in Waterloo, daughter of the late Arthur and Claire Theobald (nee Schneider).

Esther was a member of  St. Augustine Catholic Church in Hecker, and was a member of the Ladies Alter Sodality.

She is survived by her children Ken (Sandy) Harbaugh, Virginia “Ginger” Alexander, Jim Harbaugh, Cheryl Harbaugh, Dave Harbaugh, and Mike (Krista) Harbaugh; grandchildren Kurt, Jake, Hannah, Noah and Justin Harbaugh; and 2 great-grandchildren, Brooke and Luna Harbaugh.

She is preceded in death by her husband Edward J. Harbaugh; daughter Karen M. Harbaugh; son Joseph A. Harbaugh; parents; son-in-law Gary Alexander; and brothers Clarence, Art and Harry Theobald.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 28, and 8-9:45 a.m. Dec. 29, and 8-9:45 a.m., Dec. 29, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 29, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Hecker, Father Von Deeke officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Cemetery, Hecker.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Arthritis Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Association.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County’s hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the “Subscribe” page on this website.