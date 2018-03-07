End of the road for the Eagles

The Columbia High School boys basketball team ended its season Tuesday night with a 49-41 loss to Marion at the Class 3A Centralia Sectional.

The Eagles finished their 2017-18 campaign with a record of 20-12 and a regional championship for their trophy case.

Jordan Holmes led Columbia with 20 points and 10 rebounds in his final game, but played much of Tuesday’s contest in foul trouble.

The Eagles committed 16 turnovers as a team, further complicating matters.

Columbia mounted a second half comeback to cut Marion’s lead to 41-39 in the fourth quarter, but simply ran out of gas in the end.