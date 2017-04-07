Emerson | Pet of the Week

The name Emerson means “brave,” which fits Emerson the dog perfectly.

This beautiful boy certainly had to be brave until he was rescued off the roof of an abandoned building.

Emerson is now loving life. He likes to be with humans and seems very appreciative. He keeps his kennel clean and loves to play ball. He plays nice in doggy playgroups and is an active boy.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.