 Elmer H. Schneider | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Elmer H. Schneider | Obituary

By on August 20, 2018 at 4:58 pm

Elmer H. Schneider

Elmer H. Schneider, 93, of Waterloo, died Aug. 19, 2018, in Waterloo.

He was born July 20, 1925, in Deer Hill, son of the late Joseph and Lena Schneider (nee Marquardt).

He is was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, a lifetime member of the Waterloo VFW Post 6504, formerly worked at Cerro Copper Products and was a lifelong farmer.

He is survived by his wife Vera Schneider (nee Heck); children Pauline (Paul) Mudd, Susan (Edward) Stanglein, Karen (Chip) Julleis and John (Angie) Schneider; grandchildren Michael (Becky) Mudd, Julie (Trevor) Hudson, Neil Stanglein, Bill Fries Jr. and Wade Fries; great-grandchildren Jacob and Collin Mudd; brother-in-law Joseph Heck; sisters-in-law Bernice Schneider and Margaret Heck; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Lawrence Schneider and Jerome J. Schneider Sr.; sisters Agnes Doelling, Dorothy Josten, & Rosella Steinmann.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Aug. 22, and 8-9:30 a.,. Aug. 24, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Aug. 23, at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Arthritis Foundation; in the form of Masses; or to Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo.

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.