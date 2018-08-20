Elmer H. Schneider | Obituary

Elmer H. Schneider, 93, of Waterloo, died Aug. 19, 2018, in Waterloo.

He was born July 20, 1925, in Deer Hill, son of the late Joseph and Lena Schneider (nee Marquardt).

He is was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, a lifetime member of the Waterloo VFW Post 6504, formerly worked at Cerro Copper Products and was a lifelong farmer.

He is survived by his wife Vera Schneider (nee Heck); children Pauline (Paul) Mudd, Susan (Edward) Stanglein, Karen (Chip) Julleis and John (Angie) Schneider; grandchildren Michael (Becky) Mudd, Julie (Trevor) Hudson, Neil Stanglein, Bill Fries Jr. and Wade Fries; great-grandchildren Jacob and Collin Mudd; brother-in-law Joseph Heck; sisters-in-law Bernice Schneider and Margaret Heck; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Lawrence Schneider and Jerome J. Schneider Sr.; sisters Agnes Doelling, Dorothy Josten, & Rosella Steinmann.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Aug. 22, and 8-9:30 a.,. Aug. 24, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Aug. 23, at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Arthritis Foundation; in the form of Masses; or to Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo.