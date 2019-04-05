Ellie Mae | Pet of the Week

Ellie May

Ellie Mae is a super sweet little gal who cannot get enough attention from her humans and has very quickly made herself at home with her foster family.

Dogs are so adaptable and Ellie Mae is no exception! She’s gone from outside farm dog to an “I-love-being-in-the-house” dog practically overnight and loves being pampered.

Being a Cattle Dog mix, Ellie Mae is ever alert, true-blue loyal to family, and famously smart. She’s a very pretty girl with a lovely, soft coat which her foster mom says doesn’t shed much at all. Ellie Mae’s ideal home is one where she can “rule the roost” as an only dog and would have a fenced yard to safely burn off some energy. Her high prey drive would indicate that a cat free home is needed. Ellie Mae gets along great with the 12-year-old in her foster family.

Adopt this girl and you’ll have an attentive, affectionate, intelligent and devoted best friend!

Ellie Mae is three years old and weighs 50 pounds. She is currently living in a foster home. To make an appointment to meet Ellie Mae, fill out an online application or call Helping Strays at 618-939-7389.

