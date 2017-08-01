 Ella Mae Wierschem | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Ella Mae Wierschem

Ella Mae Wierschem nee Goodman, 90, of Waterloo, died July 29, 2017, in Columbia.

She was born May 30, 1927, in Maeystown, daughter of the late Gratc and Elizabeth Goodman (nee Heck).

Ella was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Madonnaville, where she was the oldest parishioner, and VFW Women’s Auxiliary.

She is survived by her children Carolyn (Larry) Janson, Linda (Terry) Braun, and Randy (Donna) Wierschem; grandchildren Jason Braun, Jenna Allen, Laura (Matt) Giles, Christine (Ian) Barr, Devin (Hiliary) Wierschem, Macy Wierschem and Addyson Wierschem; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Alvin A. Wierschem; and numerous sisters and brothers.

Visitation was July 31 and Aug. 1, at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Aug. 1, at Immaculate Conception Church, Madonnaville, Father Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment followed at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Madonnaville.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Alzheimer’s Research Foundation.


