Elizabeth “Betty” J. Barbeau | Obituary

Elizabeth “Betty” J. Barbeau, 87, of Prairie du Rocher, died June 26, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.

She was born April 7, 1930, in East St. Louis, the daughter of the late Clara Braun.

She married Clarence “Tooley” Barbeau Sept. 4, 1948, in Prairie du Rocher; he preceded her in death Aug. 27, 1998.

She had worked as a water plant operator for the village of Prairie du Rocher for 30 years.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Prairie du Rocher. She had been a Cub Scout leader. She enjoyed spending time outside mowing her lawn and gardening.

Betty was raised lovingly by Harry and Agnes Franklin, and as a sister to Clyde, Harold and Mabel Franklin.

Survivors include her children Dennis (Linda) Barbeau of Madison, Ind., David (Dottie) Barbeau of Waterloo, Ronald (Kathy) Barbeau of Red Bud, Robert (Amy) Barbeau of Prairie du Rocher, Timothy Barbeau (fiancée Jill Rempala) of Wildwood, Mo., Terry (Tania) Barbeau of Prairie du Rocher, and Karen Grimes (Steve Moore) of Waterloo; grandchildren Dawn (Mark) Gormely, Ginny (David) Hardwick, Jackie (Kenny) Van Wye, Kelly Barbeau (Matt Marcinkowski), Kimberly (Nate Sams) Barbeau, Kevin (Maggie) Barbeau, Christopher (Aimee) Fundakowski, Daniel (Clarie) Fundakowski, David (Anne) Fundakowski, Megan (Alan) Probst, Kelsey Barbeau, Daniel (Katie) Barbeau, Steven Barbeau, Brianna Barbeau (Patrick Dupertuis) Heather (Nick) Althoff, Joseph Barbeau, Tyler Barbeau, Rebecca Barbeau, Erin Kennedy, Josh Kennedy (Bridgett Voss) and Allison Kennedy; 12 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, husband and grandson Christopher Barbeau.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. June 29, and 8-9:30 a.m. June 30, at Welge-Pechacek Funeral Home, Red Bud.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. June 30, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Prairie du Rocher, Msgr. Daniel J. Jurek and Msgr. Dennis Schaefer.

Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Prairie du Rocher.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, American Heart Association and Gibault Catholic High School.