Edna C. Taake | Obituary

Edna C. Taake, 96, of Columbia, died Aug. 6, 2018, at Garden Place of Columbia.

She was born Aug. 6, 1922, in New Hanover, daughter of the late William and Hulda Schmidt (nee Taake).

She married the late Roy A. Taake on May 31, 1953, in Columbia; he preceded her in death on June 18, 2017.

She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

Edna worked as a cook with the Columbia Community Unit School District 4.

She was an avid quilter, bingo player and enjoyed many card clubs.

Surviving are her daughter, Carol (Larry) Soma of Columbia; two grandchildren, Scott (Mandy) Soma and Sara (Jared) Kertz; four great-grandchildren, Ashlyn and Easton Kertz, and Brantley and Kaiden Soma; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Schmidt; a niece and nephews, Marvin Jokisch, Cathy Brandt, George Schmidt and Raymond Schmidt; along with other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother Robert Schmidt.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 10, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 10, at the funeral home, Rev. Fred Wehrenberg officiating.

Interment will follow at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

The family extends a special thanks to the staff at Garden Place of Columbia for their care and compassion during these last days; and to the girls at Vitas Hospice (Martha, Mallory and Ashley) for their friendship to Mom over the last several months.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Columbia American Legion Post No. 581 Memorial Trust Fund, 375 East Locust, Columbia, IL, 62236.