Edie Marie Horrell | Birth
By Republic-Times
on August 29, 2018 at 5:51 pm
Edie Marie Horrell
Henry and Jessy Horrell of Chicago announce the birth of their daughter, Edie Marie Horrell.
She was born at 1:47 p.m. July 29, 2018, at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago. She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 20.25 inches long.
Her maternal grandparents and Randy and Robin Wetzler. Paternal grandparents are Don and Judy Horrell.
Her great-grandparents are Ervin Eckart and the late Marie Eckart, and Helen Wetzler and the late Emil Wetzler.
