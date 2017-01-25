East Carondelet man gets 10 years for child porn

A man from East Carondelet was sentenced this week to 10 years in federal prison for possessing and distributing child pornography.

Richard Lee Doerr III, 29, entered a guilty plea in September to charges of distribution of child porn, receipt of child porn, and possession of prepubescent child porn.

His 120-month prison term will be followed by a five-year term of supervised release. Doerr was also ordered to pay a $500 special assessment. In addition, Doerr agreed to pay $4,500 in restitution to four victims identified from his collection of child porn.

Doerr had been detained since his arraignment on Feb. 12, 2016.

On Dec. 27, 2013, federal court information indicates that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tipline report from Tumblr that an individual had uploaded approximately 34 images that appeared to be child porn based on the hash values of the images. The FBI tracked the IP address to Doerr.

Doerr provided a voluntary statement admitting to downloading and sharing child porn via Tumblr accounts. A forensic review of Doerr’s cell phone revealed that it contained 143 images and 28 video files of child porn, while a forensic review of his Samsung Galaxy tablet revealed eight video files of child porn.

More than half of the images contained on Doerr’s cell phone were of prepubescent children, court information states. In addition, the forensic review determined that on or about Dec. 27, 2013, Doerr distributed image files of child porn. The forensic review determined that between July and September 2014, Doerr received image and video files of child porn on several occasions.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.usdoj.gov/psc.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Springfield Child Exploitation Task Force.