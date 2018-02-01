 Early morning battery in Columbia - Republic-Times | News

Early morning battery in Columbia

By on February 1, 2018 at 1:45 pm

Police are investigating the battery of a man in Columbia early Wednesday morning.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said a man was entering his semi-truck in the 400 block of Palmer Road about 4:40 a.m. when two unknown men punched him multiple times before fleeing on foot.

The suspects were described as being white males aged in their mid-30s, wearing blue jeans and dark hoodies.

Columbia police assisted in a search for the suspects, including tracking by a K-9 unit. The men have not yet been located.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 939-8651.


