Earl William “Bill” Rahn | Obituary

Earl William “Bill” Rahn, 80, of Fults, died March 18, 2017, in St. Louis.

He was born July 12, 1936, in Red Bud, son of the late William and Frieda Rahn (nee Eggers).

He was married to Phyillis A. Rahn (nee Higgerson); she preceded her in death.

Bill was a member of Maeystown Sportsman Club and Steamfitter Local 439.

He is survived by his children Kim (Brock) Keckritz, Kathy (Wade) Goldschmidt, and Chris (Jennifer) Rahn; grandchildren Susan (Tom) Sweeney, Crystal (Rich) Weber, Scott (Bridget) Woodsmall, Stephanie (Jason) Bastien, Collin Goldschmidt, Cierra Goldschmidt, Dawson Goldschmidt, William Rahn, Nicole (Jason) Richter, Danielle Hines, Kirsten Foley, and DJ Foley; great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Jean Rahn; nieces; and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; grandson Kade Goldschmidt; brothers Orville, Harold and Norman; brother and best friend Kenneth Rahn; and sister Leona Kent.

Visitation: is 4-8 p.m. March 24, at Quernheim Funeral Home, and 9-10 a.m. March 25, at St. John United Church of Christ, Maeystown.

A funeral will be at 10 a.m. March 25, at the church, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating

Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Maeystown.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Oak Hill Therapy Garden.