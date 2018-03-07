Earl Schuchman | Obituary

Earl Schuchman, 93, of Smithton, died March 6, 2018, in Belleville.

He was born May 10, 1924, in East St. Louis, son of the late John and Jeannette Schuchman.

Earl was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, and the VFW.

He served in the U.S. Marines 1st Division in World War II.

He is survived by his children Cheryl (Wayne) Hause, Shelley (John) Stier, Kent (Pattie) Schuchman, and Mark (Susan) Schuchman; grandchildren Julie (Graham) Cridland, Lara (Trey Belew) Hause, Kimberly (Sam) Loyd, John (Anne Lucas) Stier, Michael (Monica) Stier, Christopher Stier, Ashley Stier, Angela (Conrad) Widdersheim, Brittany Schuchman, Sean Schuchman, Rachel (Mateo) Carpio, Kellie (Jacob) Hoock, and Spencer Schuchman; great-grandchildren Trent Cridland, Morgan Cridland, Aidric Stier, Noah Stier, Brayden Stier, Jack Hoock, Austin Hoock, Colt Hoock, Lucille Carpio, and Luella Loyd; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and his extended family of exchange students and their families.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Schuchman, and his parents.

Visitation is 4-8p.m. March 7, and 8-9:15 a.m. March 8, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. March 8, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Paderborn, Father Jim Voelker officiating.

Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Heartland Hospice.