Eagles win rivalry soccer showdown

In an early season showdown of rival girls soccer teams, Columbia and Waterloo battled each other through the fog and drizzle Monday night on the WHS turf.

When it was all said and done, the Eagles handed the Bulldogs their first loss of the season, 4-1.

Both teams entered the spring with optimism, and there was plenty of quality soccer talent on display by both squads to back it up.

Columbia (7-1) got out to a 2-0 first half lead on goals from freshman Alison Carr and junior Kennedy Jones. Chloe Graff placed a perfect pass to Carr on the opening score.

The Eagles extended their lead to 3-0 with a second half goal by Lauren Roderick before Waterloo tallied its first score on a goal from senior Sydney Luedeman.

Reagan Mauch put the icing on the cake with another goal for Columbia, making it 4-1.

Waterloo fell to 3-1-3 with the loss.

Saturday morning, Jones had some fun at the expense of her former team, scoring two goals to lead Columbia past Ursuline Academy, 4-1, at the Parkway Showcase in St. Louis…>>>

