Eagles win regional crown; ‘Dogs lose heartbreaker

The Columbia softball team poses with its regional plaque on Saturday. (submitted photo)

The Columbia softball team is moving on, while Waterloo’s season ended Saturday in heartbreaking fashion.

The Eagles used a four-run fifth inning to defeat Marquette for the Class 3A Freeburg Regional title, 5-1. Calli Wibbenmeyer went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to pace the offense. Kaelyn Rheinecker scattered six hits for the complete game pitching win.

Columbia (27-4) advances to the Columbia Sectional and will host Marion on Tuesday.

Waterloo (22-9) looked to be moving on as well, taking a 5-2 lead into the late stages of its regional final contest Saturday against Herrin at Mt. Vernon. But Herrin won the game with a walk-off grand slam in the seventh inning to advance.

Miranda Brown hit two home runs and Erica Schaab hit another for the Bulldogs.

Waterloo won 7-4 over Olney in the Class 3A Mt. Vernon Regional on Wednesday. Ashley Reeder went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Hannah King and Jessica Baggett added two hits apiece.

Lindsay Merritt continued her strong season in the pitching circle, striking out 10 while allowing just three hits.

Columbia blasted Mascoutah on Tuesday, 12-2, in the Class 3A Freeburg Regional. Lexi Touchette went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs. Courtney Weilbacher went 2-for-2 with a triple and RBI.

 


