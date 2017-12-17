Eagles win Candy Cane Classic title

The Columbia High School girls basketball team capped off another successful Candy Cane Classic with a victory over Marquette to win the tourney title Saturday afternoon at Gibault Catholic High School in Waterloo.

The Eagles (6-5) advanced to the title game with a win over Red Bud on Thursday. On Saturday, Columbia and Marquette were tied at halftime, 22-22, in a tight contest. The Eagles pulled away late to win the championship, 60-50. Columbia won last year’s tourney as well.

Sophia Bonaldi scored 21 points to lead Columbia. She was named tourney MVP. Whitney Edwards scored 20 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Eagles. Aryn Henke, who was named to the all-tourney team, added 14 points for Columbia.

In other action from the final day of the Candy Cane Classic, Gibault (7-6) lost the third place game to Red Bud, 34-19. Gibault trailed 14-0 after one quarter and just couldn’t recover. Maddie Davis scored seven points to lead the Hawks.

In a consolation game, Waterloo (2-9) rolled past Valmeyer (0-10), 42-13.