Eagles win big at Salem, 35-6

With a threat of storms looming, this week’s football game for Columbia at Salem was moved up to Thursday night. Following a sluggish first half, the Eagles pulled away late for a 35-6 victory.
Columbia was locked in a tight battle with the Wildcats early and only led 14-6 at halftime.
“We got pushed around a little in the first half and I feel we weren’t ready to play,” Columbia head coach Scott Horner said. “Credit to Salem. They were ready and put us on our heels a bit.”
Ronnie Hunsaker got the Eagles on the board first with a 78-yard touchdown run at 8:59 of the first quarter. He finished with 109 yards rushing on the night. Fellow running back Donavan Bieber added 76 yards rushing in the game for Columbia, which improved to 3-0.
“Hunsaker had a big game rushing and Bieber countered with a decent game himself,” Horner said.
Londyn Little continued his early season theatrics, scampering for a 63-yard TD run with 7:37 remaining in the first half.
“Little was his normal, electric self and had a big run early and some nice punt returns that gave us great field position,” Horner said.
Columbia scored three times in the second half while keeping Salem off the board.
“(Our) defense played solid most all of the night and limited them on the scoreboard at least,” Horner said.
Quarterback Nic Horner scored on a 13-yard run at 9:37 of the third quarter to put the Eagles up 21-6. In the fourth quarter, Blake Wagner scored from seven yards out and Hunsaker added a three-yard TD run.
Nic Horner was 5-of-10 passing for 52 yards, including a 32-yard pass completion to Josh Marion.
“All and all, I am happy with how we battled, especially in the second half,” Coach Horner assessed.