Eagles top Bulldogs to win Candy Cane Classic

The Columbia High School girls basketball team took down rival Waterloo, 49-38, to win the Candy Cane Classic at Gibault Catholic High School on Saturday afternoon.

Madelyne Juenger, who was named tourney MVP, scored 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Eagles. Courtney Weilbacher added 11 and Sophia Bonaldi scored 10 points in the win.

The two teams battled back and forth in an up-tempo first quarter, with the Eagles emerging with a 22-18 lead following two big three-pointers from Weilbacher. Sydney Luedeman scored seven first quarter points to keep the Bulldogs in it.

Columbia kept up its intensity in the second quarter to build a 33-24 halftime lead.

Waterloo fought back in the second half and cut Columbia’s lead to just five points early in the fourth quarter, but the Eagles proved too tough in the end.