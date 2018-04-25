Eagles still flying high at 18-0

The Columbia softball team simply refuses to lose.

The Eagles flew past Freeburg in a battle of unbeatens on Friday, winning 10-0 to run their season record to 18-0. The game was scoreless through four innings before the Eagles erupted for six runs in the fifth.

Chelsy Pena and Lexi Touchette collected three hits each. Keeler van Breusegen added two hits and three RBIs. Kaelyn Rheinecker struck out seven in the complete game win.

Columbia posted wins over Red Bud last Wednesday and Park Hills Central on Thursday.

The hot-hitting van Breusegen went 3-for-4 and Calli Wibbenmeyer homered in last Wednesday’s 8-5 win.

Rheinecker struck out 12 and allowed just two hits in Thursday’s 10-0 shutout. Pena went 3-for-3 and Kylie Cleveland went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for the Eagles.

Columbia won 10-0 over Wesclin last Tuesday. Wibbenmeyer went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Rheinecker struck out nine in a four-hit shutout.

Leading the way on offense for Columbia is van Breusegen at .514 with nine doubles, 26 RBIs and 28 runs. Touchette is next at .476 with three homers and 24 RBIs. Pena is hitting .475 with four homers and 23 RBIs. Wibbenmeyer is hitting .403 with five homers and 22 RBIs…>>>

