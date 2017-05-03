Eagles soar to another county tourney title

The Columbia High School softball team claimed Monroe County supremacy once again, topping Gibault and Waterloo to win the annual Monroe County Softball Tournament played Thursday at the Waterloo Sports Association complex.

The Eagles followed up a 13-0 win over Gibault by toppling the Bulldogs, 11-1, in the evening for the title. The tourney was played using just one diamond, due to recent rains, so games ran through the night.

Chelsy Pena went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and Kelly Metter went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs in the win over the Hawks. Courtney Weilbacher added a home run and Calli Wibbenmeyer went 2-for-2 with three runs. Mikaela Kossina held Gibault to just two hits while striking out seven.

Metter went 3-for-4 with a double and triple and Weilbacher added a double, triple and three RBIs in the win over Waterloo. Kossina, Aryn Henke, and Calli and Lindsey Wibbenmeyer added two hits apiece. Kaelyn Rheinecker allowed just two hits while striking out 11…>>>

