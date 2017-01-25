Eagles roll their way to state tourney

The Columbia High School boys bowling team knocked down pins with frequency Saturday at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville, placing second in the sectional to advance as a team to the IHSA state tournament for the first time since 2003.

“We’re excited,” CHS head bowling coach Keith Jeffrey said.

The Eagles finished with a total team score of 6,449, just 70 pins behind first place Belleville East. In fact, Belleville East and Columbia posted the two highest team scores in sectional play across the state on Saturday.

O’Fallon also advanced to state with a score of 6,346 at the Collinsville Sectional. Columbia placed third behind Belleville East and O’Fallon at the regional held Jan. 16 at Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville.

The 16-team Collinsville Sectional was comprised of the top four teams from each of four different regionals.

Columbia was led at the sectional by sophomore Jacob Amos, who finished eighth overall with a 1,339.

His per game average over the six games was 223. Fellow sophomore Justin Budde bowled a 1,294 over five games, also posting a 223 average.

Senior Cade Stein rolled a 1,266, good for a 211 average. Seth Harris averaged a 209 on the day and

Nathan Bostick averaged a 217 over two games.

“The format allows for substitution, and there were two games when one bowler started and another finished,” Jeffrey said.

CHS last advanced a boys bowling team to state in 2003, finishing seventh overall.

The state bowling tourney takes place this Friday and Saturday at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights.