Eagles ready to put on a show

The Columbia High School girls soccer team enters the 2017 season with loads of talent and high expectations.

“If we stay healthy and stay focused, we will be difficult to beat,” Columbia head coach Jamey Bridges said. “Our opponent is not who we fear this season. It’s us.”

The Eagles feature six seniors on this year’s squad, five of which start. These seniors have had their past three seasons ended in penalty kick fashion in the playoffs, Bridges said, and are motivated to change their fortune in 2017.

“Our experience is key,” Bridges said. “They are hungry and excited.”

Seniors Blair Wittenbrink and Madelyne Juenger lead the way. Wittenbrink, who scored 16 goals with six assists last season, is named on Prep Soccer Report’s 2017 Top 40

Watch List for forwards in Illinois. Juenger scored seven goals with 10 assists last season.

Sophomore Rylee Iorio steps into the starting goaltender position and has looked good early on. Fellow sophomore Chloe Graff returns after bursting onto the scene last season with 11 goals…>>>

Read the rest of this story and view more photos in the March 22 issue of the Republic-Times. If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.