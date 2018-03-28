Eagles off to another fast start

The high school softball season has begun with one local team continuing its winning ways and another putting up some surprising offensive numbers.

Columbia is off to a 5-0 start to its spring following three more wins last week.

In their 16-2 victory on Friday, the Eagles led 12-1 after two innings. Keeler van Breusegen went 5-for-5 with four RBIs on the day and Whitney Edwards added two hits and two RBIs.

Mikaela Kossina picked up the pitching win and helped her own cause with two hits at the plate.

On Thursday, Columbia picked up an 8-5 win over Mascoutah. Kossina went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs, with Aryn Henke, Lexi Touchette and van Breusegen also collecting two hits each.

Kaelyn Rheinecker struck out nine over seven solid innings in the pitching circle.

Last Wednesday, the Eagles soared to a 15-0 win over Wood River. Touchette went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Chelsy Pena added a home run and three RBIs, and van Breusegen smacked two doubles.

Kossina allowed just one hit in the short-game victory.

Henke leads the potent Eagles offense with a .750 average, eight RBIs and seven runs. Kossina is hitting .625 with seven RBIs and is 3-0 in the pitching circle with a 2.19 ERA. van Breusegen is hitting .619 with 10 RBIs…>>>

