Eagles expecting to fight ’til the end

“We fight!”

That’s the motto of the Columbia High School softball program, which has enjoyed a string of successful seasons under head coach Rhonda Major.

Last year’s team went 28-5 and won a regional crown before falling at home in the sectional final.

Despite losing four key members of last year’s squad to graduation, the Eagles are set to reload rather than rebuild as they go to battle this spring with several returning players.

“I am excited to see what this great group of girls can achieve this year,” Major said. “We have a lot of returning talent from last year’s team who made it to the sectional, including our two key pitchers, Mikaela and Kaelyn.”

Mikaela Kossina went 14-2 with a 2.95 ERA in the pitching circle in 2017 and also hit 402 with 24 RBIs. Kaelyn Rheinecker went 13-3 with a 2.35 ERA in the pitching circle. Both are juniors…>>>

