Eagles expecting to fight ’til the end

By on March 21, 2018 at 3:54 pm

Members of the 2018 Columbia High School softball team are, from left, front row, Lindsay Wibbenmeyer, Calli Wibbenmeyer, Kaeyln Rheinecker, Reese Schaefer, Chelsy Pena, Keeler Van Breusegen and Britney Edwards; middle row: Aryn Henke, Jordyn Cygan, Kylie Cleveland, Kelsie Ohlendorf, Mikaela Kossina and Emily Kohlenberger; and back row: Head Coach Rhonda Major, Justine Crowell, Jenna Pfeffer, Ava Khoury, Whitney Edwards, Amanda Koenigstein, Lexi Touchette and CHS Assistant Coach David Touchette. (Corey Saathoff photo)

“We fight!”

That’s the motto of the Columbia High School softball program, which has enjoyed a string of successful seasons under head coach Rhonda Major. 

Last year’s team went 28-5 and won a regional crown before falling at home in the sectional final.

Despite losing four key members of last year’s squad to graduation, the Eagles are set to reload rather than rebuild as they go to battle this spring with several returning players.

“I am excited to see what this great group of girls can achieve this year,” Major said. “We have a lot of returning talent from last year’s team who made it to the sectional, including our two key pitchers, Mikaela and Kaelyn.”

Mikaela Kossina went 14-2 with a 2.95 ERA in the pitching circle in 2017 and also hit 402 with 24 RBIs. Kaelyn Rheinecker went 13-3 with a 2.35 ERA in the pitching circle. Both are juniors…>>>

To read the rest of this article in the annual Spring Sports Preview, pick up the March 21, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.


