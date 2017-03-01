Eagles clipped in OT heartbreaker

The Columbia High School basketball team ended its season in heartbreaking fashion on Monday night, falling to Jerseyville in overtime at the Class 3A Civic Memorial Regional, 40-39.

“Sometimes, Cinderella’s slipper fits and sometimes it doesn’t,” Columbia head coach Mark Sandstrom said. “That’s the way March Madness goes.”

Junior guard Jordan Holmes drilled a three-pointer in the third quarter that put him over the 1,000-point mark in his Eagles varsity career. He led Columbia with 17 points.

Jon Peterson added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Both teams played tight early on in this low-scoring affair. Columbia led 15-7 at halftime.

“I thought we played good defense for the majority of the game, but we just came up short on the offensive end,” Sandstrom said. “We didn’t execute very well and when we did, we had passes get dropped or we missed easy shots…>>>

