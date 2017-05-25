Eagles, Bulldogs advance to regional softball finals

The Waterloo and Columbia softball teams will both play for regional titles on Saturday after posting wins this week.

Waterloo (22-8) won 7-4 over Olney in the Class 3A Mt. Vernon Regional on Wednesday. Ashley Reeder went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Hannah King and Jessica Baggett added two hits apiece.

Lindsay Merritt continued her strong season in the pitching circle, striking out 10 while allowing just three hits.

The Bulldogs, who have won 11 of their past 12 games, will face Herrin in the regional final set for 11 a.m. Saturday. On May 17, Herrin edged Columbia in a regular season contest, 12-11.

Columbia (26-4) blasted Mascoutah on Tuesday, 12-2, in the Class 3A Freeburg Regional. Lexi Touchette went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs. Courtney Weilbacher went 2-for-2 with a triple and RBI.

The Eagles will take on Marquette (27-4) in the regional final at 11 a.m Saturday.