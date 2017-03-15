Eagles blast Hawks in season opener

The high school girls soccer season kicked off Monday night with all three local teams competing in the Metro Cup.

Rivals Columbia and Gibault faced each other on the turf at Columbia High School on a cold and blustery night.

The young Hawks — who lost 11 seniors from last year’s squad to graduation and feature six freshmen in the starting lineup — were able to withstand constant pressure from the high-powered Eagles in the first half. But the floodgates opened for Columbia in the second half, with the Eagles scoring six times to pull away.

Kennedy Jones, a sophomore transfer from Ursuline Academy in St. Louis, notched a hat trick in her Eagles debut and added an assist. Also scoring goals for Columbia were Fae Harrell, Chloe Graff and Reagan Mauch.

Harrell and Mauch also recorded assists, as did Madelyne Juenger and Jenna Jackson.

Rylee Iorio made two saves to pick up the shutout in net for Columbia….>>>

