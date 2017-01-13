Dylan Hunt | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School basketball player Dylan Hunt.

The 6-foot-5 senior center has come on strong of late for the Bulldogs. He led the team with 18 points in Friday’s conference win at Mascoutah, and is currently averaging 11.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this season.

Hunt was recently selected to the Freeburg Holiday Tournament all-tourney team. (John Spytek photo)