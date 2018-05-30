Dustin Sparn | Obituary

Dustin John “Dust” Sparn, 22, of Valmeyer, died May 26, 2018, in Belleville.

He was born March 16, 1996, in Belleville, son of Dawn (Ryan) Crouch and father Jason Sparn.

His is survived by his parents; brother Austin (Adrienne) Dickerson; sisters Bryanna Crouch and Lyndsay Smith; brother Justin Blomker; grandparents Anthony (Clara) Ucci, Katherine (Brian) Cullon, Art (Connie) Sparn, Debbie Sparn, Sherry and Alan Dooley, and Fay Ross; along with aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation and funeral services were May 29-30, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, Pastor Ivan Horn & Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.